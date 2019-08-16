Humid and hot conditions for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

A ridge of high pressure will remain north of the islands through early next week.

The high will maintain gentle to locally breezy trades through about Saturday.

The trades will decrease slightly Sunday and Monday, but then increase again toward midweek.

A modest increase in low level moisture could bring additional mainly windward showers at times tonight through Saturday morning.

A surface trough approaching on the trades toward the middle of next week is expected to bring higher humidity and an increase in showers starting late Tuesday or Wednesday.