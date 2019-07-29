Honolulu Ocean Safety is hiring new lifeguards

If you’re looking to join an amazing rescue team, the Ocean Safety will be hosting their tryouts to expand their Ohana.

So do you have what it takes??? We sent our own Dallis Ontiveros to Ala Moana Beach Park to check things out.

Below is what is posted on the City and County website.

Friday, August 2 & Saturday, August 3, 2019

Registration and tryouts will be held at 8:00 a.m. on the above dates at Ala Moana Beach Park Ocean Safety Training Center behind lifeguard Tower 1B.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

The Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division will be conducting a physical performance examination for employment opportunities as part-time, on-call contract hire beach lifeguards.

STARTING AT $20.60 Per Hour

LICENSE REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must:

Have a current Drivers License.

Have a High School Diploma or GED (General Educational Development).

Provide proof of completion of the American Red Cross or YMCA Lifeguard Training Class

Provide proof of completion of a Basic First Aid Class.

Provide proof of completion of the American Red Cross CPR for the Professional Rescuer Class or the American Heart Association BLS Healthcare Provider Class.

Only applicants who meet the above requirements will be allowed to take the performance exam, all documents must be provided on the day of examinations – no exceptions.

PHYSICAL PERFORMANCE EXAM:

The physical performance examination is a strenuous activity. The performance examination consists of the following events: