High surf and numerous showers for the islands as tropical moisture moves away Tuesday

The northern edge of the remnants of former tropical cyclone Barbara will pass by south of the state tonight with passing showers across the area especially for windward and mauka areas.

Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected through tonight due to Barbara’s proximity.

A more typical trade wind weather pattern is expected Wednesday through Saturday with clouds and passing light showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Stronger trade winds are expected Sunday and Monday as a new high builds in north of the area.