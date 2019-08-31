HECO to work along Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, westbound traffic affected

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a utility pole and work on overhead power lines along Farrington Highway in Nanakuli between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, affecting Mākaha-bound traffic.

The work will require the closure of the far-right Makaha-bound lane between Nanakuli and Haleakala avenues, across from Ka Waihona o ka Naauao charter school. Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the work area.

Traffic cones will be placed around the worksite, and flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite.