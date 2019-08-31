HECO to work along Farrington Highway in Nanakuli, westbound traffic affected

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Electric crews will replace a utility pole and work on overhead power lines along Farrington Highway in Nanakuli between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, affecting Mākaha-bound traffic.

The work will require the closure of the far-right Makaha-bound lane between Nanakuli and Haleakala avenues, across from Ka Waihona o ka Naauao charter school. Motorists should exercise caution when approaching and passing the work area.

Traffic cones will be placed around the worksite, and flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Take 2: A fresh look at Fall hairstyles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take 2: A fresh look at Fall hairstyles"

Kailua brush fire contained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kailua brush fire contained"

Pedestrian in critical condition following an early-morning crash on Nimitz Highway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian in critical condition following an early-morning crash on Nimitz Highway"

Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high"

Increased warmth and humidity this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Increased warmth and humidity this weekend"

More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan"
More Local News

Trending Stories