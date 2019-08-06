Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Donovan Noble

Honolulu Police are looking for Donovan Noble.

“On February 8, 2019 at about 2:30 a.m., the complainant and his wife were asleep in their Mililani home when they were awoken by the sounds of their dogs growling and heard movement within the home. The complainant checked the home and discovered a male hiding in the kitchen. Police were notified and placed the male, later identified as Donovan Noble, under arrest for Burglary in the First Degree,” said Sgt. Chris Kim.

He is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Noble has six prior convictions and is known to frequent the Wahiawa and Mililani areas.

Noble is 23 years old, five feet five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Donovan Noble is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.