The University of Hawai’i and Nevada football game scheduled for Saturday, September 28 at Mackey Stadium in Reno, Nev., will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. HT).

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2, marking Hawaii’s third on national television this season.

Following the Nevada game, Hawaii’s next game at Boise State, Saturday, Oct. 12, will also air on the ESPN networks.

Four previous games in the series have aired on national television – 2007, 2011, 2012, and 2017.