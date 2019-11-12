Hawaii Hollywood celebrity Jacob Batalon to attend Hawaii International Film Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Actor Jacob Batalon and Ken Inouye are expected to attend the Future Filmmaker screening at the Hawaii International Film Festival presented by Halekulani.

The screening is this Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Regal Dole Cannery theaters.

Jacob Batalon is the Daniel K. Inouye student film initiative Ambassador. Batalon recently starred in Let It Snow on Netflix. The Damien Memorial School graduate is known for playing Peter Parker’s best friend in the Spiderman series.

The film showcase this year focuses on 2019 as the 60th anniversary of statehood in Hawaii.

Featuring archived items of historical importance from the Daniel K. Inouye Institute (DKII) collection, student filmmakers were asked to reflect on what this moment in time means to them, and where they see Hawaii going in the next 40 years of our centennial of statehood.

Students may use these items as inspiration directly or indirectly in their work, as well as draw upon current day objects that reflect modern day themes and perspectives.

This is a free screening, and open to the public.

The 39th Annual Hawaii International Film Festival presented by Halekulani ends on Sunday, Nov. 17. For tickets to other films at the festival, go to hiff.org.