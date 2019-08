HONOLULU (KHON2) — Head’s up for drivers.

The H1 Freeway in the eastbound direction will be closed tonight for the Kapolei Interchange project.

This will be between Campbell Industrial and the Wakea Street onramp from 9 p.m. tonight through 4:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Drivers will be detoured onto Kalaeloa Boulevard.

Crews will be paving the bridge.