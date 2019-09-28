Get your kids to play outdoors and learn more about the environment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fall break is just around the corner.

For families who aren’t planning a trip, there’s a camp in Manoa to get kids immersed in nature.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Lyon Arboretum is offering a Nature Day Camp for children, grades kindergarten through sixth grade, from October 7-11.

The arboretum’s nature camps focus on place-based learning and utilizing the arboretum as an outdoor classroom. This fall, the program’s theme is, “Going Green” and will offer participants the opportunity to learn about sustainability and gardening. They will also create recycled art and nature crafts and take part in a scientific investigation.

Children will go on excursions to ʻAihualama stream and waterfall located on the UH property. They will learn about conservation and the effects of invasive species on the environment and visit the micropropagation lab to view endangered plants.

While the camp theme and activities change with each time, the overall goal is to instill a love of nature, sense of place and plant a seed in children’s minds to consider pursuing a career in science and conservation.\

The arboretum nature day camps will be offered during the public school’s spring and summer breaks. Cost is $250 for the week.

To register, contact the Lyon Arboretum Education Department at (808) 988-0456. Download the camp form on the Lyon Arboretum website.

For more information, visit: https://manoa.hawaii.edu/lyonarboretum/