Get ready for Comic Con Honolulu

Comic Con Honolulu is a 3-day convention full of comics, gaming, TV, movies, costuming – there’s even shopping and autographs and photo ops with your favorite stars. This year, they’re excited to welcome Wil Wheaton of Star Trek: The Next Generation fame, and a mega panel of seven stars from the groundbreaking Netflix series, The Dragon Prince! Other guests include big names in Marvel and DC Comics or come from shows like iZombie and video games like Overwatch. In addition, Comic Con Honolulu is continuing the tradition of choosing a local non-profit to donate the proceeds from the live art auction to – this year, they’ve selected the YWCA!
Event Details
Comic Con Honolulu
Hawaii Convention Center
August 2-4, 2019