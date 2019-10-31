Free Halloween Events across Hawaii

If you’re looking for a free event for the entire Ohana, check the list below for the places to go.
Oahu
Trick-or-Treat at Ala Moana Center 5 p.m. – 7 p.m
Trick-or-Treat at Kapolei Shopping Center 5 p.m. – 7 p.m
Annual Halloween Event at Mililani Shopping Center 5 p.m. – 7 p.m
Trick-or-Treating at Windward Mall 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Trick-or-Treating and Keiki Boo Bash at Pearlridge Center 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
The Pumpkin Pa’ina-SALT Kakaako 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Hawaiian Islands
Waimea Trick or Treat at Parker Ranch Center 7 a.m.-9 a.m.
Halloween Keiki Parade at Wilcox Medical Center 12 p.m.- 1 p.m.
40th Annual Keiki Halloween Parade at Front Street 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.
2019 Halloween in Lahaina at Lahaina Town 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at Kukui Grove Shopping Center 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Halloween at Piilani Shopping Center 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Hilo Town Haunt at Hilo Downtown Improvement Association 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.