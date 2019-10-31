Free Halloween Events across Hawaii

HILO (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Fire Department responded to structural fire in the Wainaku area of Hilo Wednesday, October 30, around 10:30 a.m.

They responded to Kou Lane with 16 units and 22 personnel to find smoke coming from a home structure that was fully involved in fire. Another fire was also coming from another small home on the south side and a duplex on the north side.