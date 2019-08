More charges were filed today against current and former electrical union staff, following the 70-count embezzlement and conspiracy indictment of Brian Ahakuelo and two family members yesterday.

The new misdemeanor conspiracy charges were filed by information -- a form of criminal complaint that doesn't involve a grand jury or indictment and can accompany plea deals. These separate charges are against cooperating witnesses who the feds say took part in a vote-rigging scheme that about doubled IBEW Local 1260 union member dues and raked in nearly $4 million, which has since been refunded.