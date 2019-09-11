Family Sunday Comes to Honolulu Museum of Art September 15th

Honolulu (KHON2)- Family Sunday comes to the Honolulu Museum of Art September 15th with free hands-on events for keiki.

This Sunday’s Family Sunday is “Mauka to Makai”, inspired by the landscape paintings of Li Huayi and our islands’ own majestic landscapes.

Kids can make their own “magic islands” alongside artists from the Hawaii Craftsmen exhibition, as well as other art activities.

There will also be music on the Central Courtyard stage, a gallery hunt, and art activities up at Spalding House, which you can get to via a free shuttle bus.

Another popular time to visit HOMA is the first Wednesday of every month, Kama’aina Free Day!

HoMA is a place where art, history, culture, education and varying worldviews converge, right in the heart of Honolulu.

The museum has a collection of amazing art from all corners of the globe, from ancient times to contemporary society.

The museum’s arthouse theatre screens independent, documentary, and international films.

Community arts education is offered at the Art School along with a stellar café and coffee bar serves kid-friendly snacks as well. Art activities run from 10:00am – 2:00pm, an admission is free for everyone all day.

Website: http://honolulumuseum.org