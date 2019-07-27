“Enough” is the message Maui Mayor at drunk driving awareness rally

Enough.

That’s the message from Maui Mayor Mike Victorino at a rally on drunk driving awareness.

The mayor joined multiple others, including Maui police along Lipoa Parkway and Piilani highway this afternoon in memory of Mildred Jouvenant and her 14-year-old son Jacob.

Both were killed by a suspected drunk driver.

“This is the aftermath of what happens,” said Maui Police officials. “We’re tired of seeing the same type of crashes over again. Senseless deaths. We’re tired of knocking on doors at the middle of the night to deliver the horrible news that someone is never coming home again. We’re trying different things. We’re always going to be out on the lookout. Do things to stay ahead of the game and try to prevent these crashes from happening.”

Mayor Victorino is urging Valley Isle residents to drink responsibly and be proactive by taking the keys away from someone who shouldn’t be driving.