Do you know this man: person of interest identified at scene of 3 hotel fires

Officials are looking for a person of interest spotted at the scene of three hotel fires in three days that were all intentionally set. We spoke to officials and hotel guests about the string of arson cases in Waikiki. While no one was seriously hurt, they tell us it’s very concerning and they’re hoping whoever is responsible will be caught soon.

“There is a person that was placed at three of these fires,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of the Honolulu CrimeStoppers, “so now he is a person of interest. We are asking for the community’s help in identifying who this person is.”

On Sunday, officials say two fires started on two separate floors inside the Alohilani Resort. Monday night, guests at the Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel had to be evacuated because of another fire ignited by an accelerant. During the emergency, we learned two rooms were burglarized.

“A male was seen on surveillance carrying at least two backpacks that appear similar to the one taken in the burglary,” said Sgt. Kim.

Then the Hilton’s Grand Waikikian was targeted on Tuesday. The person of interest is the same man from the other two hotel fires.

“Just based on the physical characteristics and the demeanor, they seem to all match in all three incident.”

Captain Scot Seguirant of HFD tells us as a hotel guest you should always have a fire plan like you would back home. For example, find out where the nearest exits are and make sure you have two options.

“You want to have that safe meeting place just like we promote in our firefighter safety guide so that you know your loved ones are safe. So you are not wondering or worried and having the worst time is my loved one okay,” said Captain Seguirant.

CrimeStoppers tells us there was another fire and burglary at the Waikiki Banyan. It happened on Sunday but so far they haven’t connected anyone to that case. If you have any information please call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.