HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Dallas Cowboys made a special stop.

The team visited Pearl Harbor on Friday to learn about it’s history. They took a tour of Battleship Row.

They watched the film about the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Owner Jerry Jones and his wife were there along with Coach Jason Garrett.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 17 at at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Game starts at 4 p.m.