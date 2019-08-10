Charges pending for a man accused of firing gun at a security guard in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a man in Waikiki for attempted murder.

Police say it happened Thursday night, Aug. 8, near the Sheraton Waikiki.

A 55-year-old man fired a gun at a security guard.

The victim’s coworkers disarmed and detained the suspect prior to calling the police. The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation prior to booking, according to HPD.

He remains in custody facing charges of attempted murder, terroristic threatening and firearms offenses.

Charges are pending.