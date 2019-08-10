Charges pending for a man accused of firing gun at a security guard in Waikiki

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a man in Waikiki for attempted murder.

Police say it happened Thursday night, Aug. 8, near the Sheraton Waikiki.

A 55-year-old man fired a gun at a security guard.

The victim’s coworkers disarmed and detained the suspect prior to calling the police. The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation prior to booking, according to HPD.

He remains in custody facing charges of attempted murder, terroristic threatening and firearms offenses.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story