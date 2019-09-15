Chance of heavy rain in the forecast through the weekend

Flood advisories continue to be posted for portions of Oahu and Maui this evening.

Enhanced moisture along with an unstable airmass will allow for increased chances for afternoon clouds and showers across portions of the area through Monday.

Trade winds will be on the lighter side over the next couple of days as a trough of low pressure north of the area disrupts the wind flow across the state.

A drier and more typical trade wind weather pattern is expected Tuesday through Thursday night as a new high builds in to our north.

Another upper trough is forecast to move over the area toward the weekend with increased shower activity a possibility.