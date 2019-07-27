Boxing coach with Hawaii ties arrested on two accounts of sexual abuse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Kaiwipaoaehikuonalani Amina on two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree.

Amina is accused of inappropriately touching two former students in January 2017.

Amina is a coach and an owner at Martial Masters Academy in Hillsboro where he came into contact with the two underage victims, both students at his academy. The girls were both 17 or younger at the time of the abuse.

The incident happened at Amina’s previous apartment in Beaverton.

Both victims reported that Amina touched them inappropriately while they were staying at his apartment after he and another adult provided them with alcohol.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims related to his work as a boxing coach. If anyone has any information, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500.