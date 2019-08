Officials are looking for a person of interest spotted at the scene of three hotel fires in three days that were all intentionally set. We spoke to officials and hotel guests about the string of arson cases in Waikiki. While no one was seriously hurt, they tell us it's very concerning and they're hoping whoever is responsible will be caught soon.

"There is a person that was placed at three of these fires," said Sgt. Chris Kim of the Honolulu CrimeStoppers, "so now he is a person of interest. We are asking for the community's help in identifying who this person is."