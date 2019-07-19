Another slow crawl on H-1, one arrested

There was another slow crawl demonstration Wednesday afternoon on the H-1 freeway. Police say one person is in custody.

There was also a stalled vehicle on the H-1 heading East near Kaahumanu, which didn’t last too long. We are working on getting more information for that incident.

Around 3 p.m. we noticed on the traffic cameras there was another slow crawl this time with people on mopeds. Traffic cam footage shows they were heading West passing ward but one driver tells us the backup was as far down as Punahou. The driver witnessed three mopeds, a motorcycle, and a couple of cars involved. It’s illegal to ride mopeds on the freeway.

Those creating the slow crawl on the freeway had items and signage that indicated they were in a demonstration against the TMT but Honolulu Police have not verified that.

We’ve been asking police about this and they sent us this short statement saying:

“The vehicle drivers and moped riders involved in this afternoon’s incident on the H-1 Freeway posed a hazard to themselves and everyone around them. Their actions were foolish and dangerous. Islandwide, HPD officers issued multiple citations for traffic violations and made at least one arrest this afternoon. More information will be available tomorrow.”

HPD asks that drivers observe the traffic laws and show consideration for others. We’re told officers will be monitoring traffic and taking enforcement action.