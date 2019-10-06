An annual gathering of Hawaii’s Native American Community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over at Magic Island, the 45th Annual Intertribal Pow Wow on Saturday, Oct. 5.

It’s a time for Hawaii’s Native American community to gather to honor their culture and traditions.

Organizers say the event continues to grow each year, especially with champion singers, dancers and drummers flying in to participate.

“Hawaii has a large Native American community, largely unseen, and so the powwow, when we put it on everybody, comes to the pow wow and we’re able to meet new people we might not have known. And that’s the whole reason behind the powwow, to enjoy each other’s company, to see old friends and make new ones,” said Honolulu Intertribal Pow Wow Coordinator Lynnae Lawrence.

The pow wow continues Sunday at Magic Island from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s open and free to the public.