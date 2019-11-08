A new Miss Hawaii USA to be crowned this weekend

The Miss Hawaii USA competition is this weekend. This morning on Take2, we talked to the current title holder Lacie Choy. She talked about her wonderful year as Miss Hawaii USA 2019 and about the upcoming competition.

The televised special of Miss Hawaii USA will be on 11/24 at 7pm on KHON2.

Miss Hawaii USA will be hosted by Justin Cruz, KHON’s Weather Anchor and Trini Kaopuiki, a former Miss Hawaii USA and former host of KHON’s Living808.

Visit www.MissHawaiiUSA.com for tickets, which are almost sold out.