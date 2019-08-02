74-year-old woman tries to stop robber from getting away

A 74-year-old Aiea woman was robbed in her own driveway. We learned the retired school teacher chased after the suspect. Jean Matsumoto says she was not scared, she was angry.

She tried stopping the suspect from getting away while calling 911. In an attempt to do so, their vehicles crashed not once, but twice.

“I was mad.”

That’s how Mastumoto described the moment after she was robbed. On Wednesday, she was on her way to the park for a morning walk. As she was pulling out of the driveway, the suspect, wearing a hoodie with his face covered, knocked on her car window.

“He had his hand it looked like he was carrying a gun. So I stopped and he shouted I want your purse,” said Matsumoto.

Because she was reversing. her car doors weren’t locked at the time. So the suspect was able to get in.

“At that point, he grabbed me and then he reached over and grabbed the purse and he ran,” said said.

But she wasn’t going to let him get away. With her car, Mastumoto blocked the suspect’s vehicle at an intersection.

“I knew which car he was in because he just started it and I decided to block him and we collided and he went around me.”

Mastumoto tells us the suspect then went up Kaamilo Street, and as she was following the vehicle, the suspect made a U-turn to bypass her.

“This is when I hit him a second time and he climbed on the sidewalk and he escaped,” she said.

Both headlights of her new BMW show Matsumoto’s attempt to stop the suspect.

“I don’t know if it was the safest thing to do but I’m sorry I don’t regret anything right now,” Matsumoto said. “Stupid. It’s just plain stupid what he was trying to do.”