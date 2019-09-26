67-year-old man assaulted in Ala Moana parking lot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 67-year-old man was assaulted in the Ala Moana Shopping Center’s parking structure on Tuesday, Sept. 24 around 12:50 p.m.

It happened on the second-floor parking lot near Long’s.

Emergency Medical Services say that the man was bleeding from the ear, had lumps on his head, and has a swollen right eye.

He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating witnesses to the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers.