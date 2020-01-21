WATCH: SHOPO holds news conference on the two slain HPD officers

President Malcolm Lutu and Secretary Don Faumuina of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) held a news conference earlier today to discuss the two slain HPD officers, Kaulike Kalama and Victoria Enriquez. You can watch the news conference in the video above.
