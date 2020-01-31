Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

WATCH: HPD gives final salute to fallen Officer Tiffany Enriquez

Tragedy at Diamond Head

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — On Thursday afternoon, the Honolulu Police Department paid respect to fallen Officer Tiffany Enriquez. You can watch the procession and the final salute in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story