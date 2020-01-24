Vigil, celebration of life for fallen officers Enriquez and Kalama

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Memorials will be held for the fallen officers in January 19’s tragic shooting incident.

Family and friends will be holding a candlelight vigil for officer Kaulike Kalama.

It will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sandy Beach.

The 34-year old is survived by his wife and 14-year-old son.

And a celebration of life has been set for Officer Tiffany Enriquez.

According to the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, services are scheduled for January 30 at 10 a.m. at Diamond head memorial park.

The 200 Club is assisting the families of the fallen officers.

They delivered two $10,000 checks to Police Chief Susan Ballard to be given to Enriquez’s and Kalama’s families.