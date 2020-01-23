Residents moving back into Hibiscus Drive homes

A hug is shared at the site of Sunday’s deadly shooting and fire that claimed the lives of two HPD officers, two unidentified individuals and destroyed many homes.

Onlookers visit the homes on Hibiscus Drive, scene of a deadly shooting and fire on Sunday, Jan. 19

Rubble dominates Hibiscus Drive, where many homes were destroyed by fire after a shooting that left two HPD officers dead.

Only a shell of a home is left on Hibiscus Drive.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The residents of Hibiscus Drive are returning home. Some no longer have a home–having been lost to the fire and two other as yet unidentified individuals will never return to Hibiscus Drive.

Drone video shows the fire that consumed and destroyed houses and vehicles on Sunday, Jan. 19. Courtesy Akiko Hokota.

Drone video the day after the fire on Hibiscus Drive shows the devastation left in the wake of Sunday’s tragedy. Courtesy Akiko Hokota.

The photos and burned remains tell the story of the tragedy that befell first responders, residents and unsuspecting passersby. Time will tell how the healing and camaraderie rebuilds Hibiscus Drive.