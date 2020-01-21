Remembering Officer Kaulike Kalama

Live Now
Family, friends and the community continue to mourn the loss of two Honolulu Police Officers.

Officer Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were fatally shot at while responding to a call in the Diamond Head area on Sunday.

Officer Kalama leaves behind a family. He was a father to a 14-year-old son.

Kalama served nine years of service with the department. He was assigned to district 7, East Honolulu.

Officer Kalama was also quite the athlete, he was an all-state linebacker for McKinley High School in 2002. He was also a great paddler and won the mixed division state title in 2003 for the Tigers.

The Kalama family is asking for privacy at this time.

