Power restored, roads reopened in Diamond Head neighborhood

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A neighborhood in the Diamond Head area continues to repair itself after a tragic event struck on January 19.

An eviction escalated into a stabbing, which then turned into a shooting and an arson. Sunday took the lives of two police officers, and charred multiple homes.

As of Wednesday, January 22, 7:35 p.m. Hawaiian Electric crews completed their repairs on the scene and restored power to residential customers on Hibiscus Drive and surrounding streets.

Also Jan. 22 road closures that were prompted on January 19 were reopened on Diamond Head Road and Hibiscus Drive.

As for the incident itself, officials continue to investigate.

