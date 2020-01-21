Neighbor guides officers before fatal police shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During the chaos and confusion one neighbor acted as a guide to officers as they tried to stop the gunman.

Warren Daniel and other neighbors were in communication with each other about Jerry Hanel.

Daniel has been documenting it for years and says it was only a matter of time before Hanel snapped.

Warren Daniel helped police officers get to safe vantage points, and pointed out where Hanel’s unit was.

“So this is my tenant’s upper unit,” said Daniel. “I brought them into the kitchen opening the blinds so they can shot have a shot down to his front door.”

Daniel is a steadfast man but Sunday’s shootings and fires have shaken him and his community to the core.

“You’re going to be less trusting you’re going to call the police more you’re not going to feel as safe you smell fire you hear a siren i don’t think anybody on our street was naive but now we are battle hardened.”

He was able to go back to Hibiscus Drive Monday for a few essential items and documented what’s left of his neighborhood.

“It could have all been avoided,” added Daniel. “It looks like a war zone>

Daniel was one of the neighbors who had a temporary restraining order against Hanel.

He says Hanel wasn’t getting the help he needed.

“He held the neighborhood hostage,” shared Daniel. “It was literally terrorism. Domestic terrorism if that’s the right word with the land lord who refused to address the situation properly.”