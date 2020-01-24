Multiple firearms recovered from Jan. 19’s shooting, arson incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new discovery was made at the site of January 19’s shooting and arson incident in the Diamond Head area.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, multiple firearms were recovered at 3015 Hibiscus Drive.

Police say that the firearms found are being examined for ownership and serial numbers at this time.

Officials also said Thursday, January 23, that there are no indications of any firearms being registered to any residents of the Hibiscus Drive address.

