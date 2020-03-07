Memorial of fallen HPD officer Kaulike Kalama to take place March 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fallen Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 7.
Kalama was one of two officers killed in the line of duty after a tragic incident in the Diamond Head area on January 19. His funeral will be held at Bishop Memorial Chapel at Kamehameha School’s Kapalama Campus.
Public visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. with services to start at 10:45 a.m. Public parking is available at Kapalama Elementary School and Bishop Museum.
There will be a shuttle service beginning at 8 a.m. at the corner of North School Street and Kapalama Avenue. And at about 12:45 p.m. there will be rolling road closures for the funeral motorcade.
It will end in front of the Honolulu Police Department headquarters for a final roll call and salute.
