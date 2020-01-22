Hula Bowl to donate $5 from every ticket to support families of slain HPD officers

Representatives of the Hula Bowl released a statement today announcing that $5 from every ticket sold will go to support the families of HPD officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.

The statement is as follows:

We cannot express how saddened we are for the families of the fallen officers, the officers involved, and the rest of the community. As a small token of our aloha, The Hula Bowl will donate $5 from every Hula Bowl ticket sold to the families of Officer Tiffany Enriquez and Officer Kaulike Kalama. “I ho’okahi kahi ka mana’o, I ho’okahi kahi pu’uwai, I ho’okahi kahi ke aloha.” Together joined in one thought, joined in one heart, joined as one with love. “It is our hope that this will help to relieve a small portion of the overwhelming stress which will be experienced during this difficult time. Please know that we are praying for all impacted during this time of grief and recovery.” Said Jennifer Logan Owner of the Hula Bowl “This tragedy touches our community deeply. I cannot think of a better way for the Hula Bowl to give back to the families of the fallen for their sacrifice.” said Hula Bowl’s Executive Director Rich Miano

The Hula Bowl will be broadcast from Aloha Stadium on CBS Sports Network on Sunday January 26, 2020 at 5:30 PM HST. Tickets can be purchased on HulaBowl.com.