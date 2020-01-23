Hawaii banks to aid in support of families of fallen officers in Diamond Head tragedy

The memorial in honor of fallen officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kalama at HPD’s Waikiki substation grew overnight.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Bankers Association (HBA) announced that the branches of eight of its members across the state of Hawaii will collect monetary donations for The Officers Enriquez & Kalama Memorial Fund.

HBA has partnered with the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO), which will handle the distribution of the funds to the families of the fallen officers.

Officer Tiffany Enriquez and Officer Kaulike Kalama were fatally shot on Sunday, January 20, after responding to a 911 call at a Diamond Head home.

“The Hawaii Bankers Association and our members across the state are heartbroken by the tragic deaths of officers Enriquez and Kalama,” said Neal Okabayashi, Executive Director of the Hawaii Bankers Association. “Our financial institutions have come together to make it easier for the public to support the families of the fallen officers.”

Starting January 23, donations may be made at any branch of the following HBA financial institutions statewide. Checks can be made payable to “The Officers Enriquez & Kalama Memorial Fund.” Checks may also be mailed or dropped off to the SHOPO office at 1717 Hoe Street.

“By partnering with the Hawaii Bankers Association, the public can rest assured that their donations will go directly to the families of Officer Tiffany Enriquez and Officer Kaulike Kalama,” said Malcolm Lutu, President of SHOPO. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received during this difficult time.”

Participating HBA Financial Institution Members: