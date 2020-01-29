Friends, family honor Honolulu Police Officer Kaulike Kalama with candlelight vigil tonight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friends and family are gathering at Sandy Beach right now to pay tribute to Officer Kaulike Kalama.
He and Officer Tiffany Enriquez were shot and killed while responding to reports of a stabbing at a Diamond Head Home.
The candlelight vigil for Officer Kalama starts at 6 p.m.
The 34-year-old is survived by his wife and teenage son.
