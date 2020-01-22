Communities gather to mourn fallen HPD officers

After Sunday's shooting, HPD Chief Susan Ballard says more needs to be done to track the mentally ill.

"We have to be able to track people who are mentally ill, and not just to track them but also to get them the services they need. These officers died for us. Their lives shouldn't be meaningless. Let's get permanent residential treatment facilities for the mentally ill, so that they don't have a choice. If you're mentally ill, you're going to go to a facility and you're going to get the help you need, because obviously you cannot make those decisions on your own," Ballard said. "I know it sounds tough, but I think it's time for some tough love."