Candlelight vigil planned in remembrance of Officer Kaulike Kalama

The memorial in honor of fallen officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kalama at HPD’s Waikiki substation grew overnight.

Family and friends will be holding a candlelight vigil for Officer Kaulike Kalama.

The vigil will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 6 to 7 p.m. at Sandy Beach near the east driveway.

The 34-year-old is survived by his wife and 14-year old son.