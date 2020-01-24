Candlelight vigil planned in remembrance of Officer Kaulike Kalama Tragedy at Diamond Head Posted: Jan 23, 2020 / 04:57 PM HST / Updated: Jan 23, 2020 / 04:57 PM HST The memorial in honor of fallen officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kalama at HPD’s Waikiki substation grew overnight. Family and friends will be holding a candlelight vigil for Officer Kaulike Kalama. The vigil will be held on Tuesday, January 28th from 6 to 7 p.m. at Sandy Beach near the east driveway. The 34-year-old is survived by his wife and 14-year old son.