HONOLULU (KHON2) — One day after a senseless tragedy took the lives of two Honolulu Police officers and left three others unaccounted for, the community across the islands and social media showed their aloha for the fallen and their families.

Governor David Ige ordered flags to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Friday, Jan. 24 in honor of officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama.