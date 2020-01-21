Active investigation continues after Sunday’s fatal police shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The investigation is still ongoing. Police officers, fire investigators, and EMS are all here so the scene is still off limits to the general public.

Throughout the day residents showed up with hopes of getting in their homes.

But they were only allowed in with a police escort, grab their belongings and they were escorted back out.

According to Hawaiian Electric about 40 homes in this area still do not have power.

Investigators have yet to confirm if the remains of the suspected gunman Jerry Hanel have been found as well as two others who were missing.

Police did bring in cadaver dogs today to help with the search.

Seven homes were destroyed by the fire and KHON2 spoke with some of the residents who say they haven’t been able to look at what is left of their property.

They are grateful that they are safe and getting a lot of help from family and friends.

KHON2 also spoke with a woman who lived in the house where the shooting happened.

She said Hanel was already causing problems ten years ago, and that is why she moved out.