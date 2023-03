HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu announced that Woodlawn Drive is closed.

The closure has been prompted by a building fire on Woodlawn Drive.

The closure impacts Woodlawn Drive between Kahaloa Drive and Lower Road.

The Honolulu Fire Department is on the scene.

Officials are asking that motorists avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.