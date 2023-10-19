HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is at the scene of a crash that overturned vehicle and killed a woman on Kapolei Thursday night.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Honolulu EMS said they responded to the scene on the Aliinui Drive off-ramp to Farrington Highway at around 7:10 p.m. They arrived to give medical help to a man and woman in their 30s.

Sadly, the woman was pronounced at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The off-ramp is closed off from westbound direction of Farrington Highway as police investigate.