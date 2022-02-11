Woman dead and man in critical condition after losing control of motorcycle on Likelike Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a 25-year-old male motorcyclist lost control of his bike while exiting out of the Wilson Tunnels on Likelike Highway, Kaneohe bound.

The man and his female passenger collided with a concrete barrier before being ejected.

The accident happened on Feb. 10 around 10:30 p.m.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. HPD said both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

According to HPD, speed does appear to be a contributing factor, however, it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

HPD said this is the 6th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to five at this same time in 2021.