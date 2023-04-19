HONOLULU (KHO2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

The call took EMS personnel to the area of Pali Highway and South Vineyard Boulevard.

According to EMS, they treated a 54-year-old female who was crossing the street in a wheelchair.

She was in serious condition after she was hit by a vehicle said EMS.

According to a witness, the female was thrown 15 to 20 feet upon impact.

EMS said the female victim suffered from multiple injuries. They said they transported her to a local area trauma center in serious condition.

There have been several incidents involving pedestrians this year. Some have resulted in deaths like that of Sara Yara.

In February, sixteen-year-old Sara Yara was run over by a vehicle while crossing Kapiʻolani Boulevard in the pedestrian crosswalk on her way to school.

The driver fled the scene of the incident but later turned himself in. He was later released pending investigation and has not been charged.

Records indicate that have been more than 160 traffic violations, including several instances of driving without a license.

Over the weekend ending on Sunday, April 16, Oʻahu experienced its 17th, 18th and 19th traffic fatalities. There have been six motor vehicle traffic related accidents with five of those ending with fatalities in the month April.

The incidents span the gamut from pedestrian hit-and-runs to single-vehicle accidents.

Speed has been a factor is some cases but not all.

Lt. William Hankins spoke with KHON2’s Nikki Schenfeld regarding the high number of traffic fatalities Oʻahu is experiencing.

“I think we really need to look into our speeding laws here,” said retired Maui Police traffic division Lt. Hankins. “Look at if they’re functional laws. Are the fines sufficient for the speeding that’s going on? And, if speeding is continuously increasing, and citations are continuously increasing, then it’s obviously not an enforcement issue. It’s a legislative issue.”