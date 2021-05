HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of Kamehameha Highway will be closed during the evening of Saturday, May 22, into the morning of Sunday, May 23.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit crews will be working on the overhead rail guideway.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

All westbound lanes between Halawa Drive and Radford Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers will be detoured to Radford and Bougainville drives, then Salt Lake Boulevard before getting back onto Kamehameha Highway.