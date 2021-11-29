Westbound lane on Farrington Highway is closed, two-car accident in Maili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, heavy traffic flow was expected from the Westside of Oahu, due to a two-car accident that happened on Farrington Highway near the 7-Eleven store in Maili.

The accident happened on Monday morning, around 5:35 a.m. The Emergency Medical Services has been called. No reports of anyone injured.

Contraflow has been directed by the police on the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway. A vehicle has been towed. The Honolulu police are still investigating the scene.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.