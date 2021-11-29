Westbound lane on Farrington Highway is closed, two-car accident in Maili

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, heavy traffic flow was expected from the Westside of Oahu, due to a two-car accident that happened on Farrington Highway near the 7-Eleven store in Maili.

The accident happened on Monday morning, around 5:35 a.m. The Emergency Medical Services has been called. No reports of anyone injured.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Contraflow has been directed by the police on the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway. A vehicle has been towed. The Honolulu police are still investigating the scene.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories