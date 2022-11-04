HONOLULU (KHON2) — Avoid the H-1 Freeway in Pearl City at night this weekend as Hawaiian Electric Company crews work on poles and overhead lines. This work requires shutting down portions of the freeway from 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

Drivers should prepare to adjust their routes to avoid the freeway shutdown.

HECO says work will take place along the H-1 overpass near the Waiau Power Plant.

Here are the following closures:

Westbound on-ramp to Waimalu from Moanalua Road

Westbound on-ramp to Pearl City from Moanalua Freeway

Eastbound on-ramp to Honolulu from Kamehameha Highway

Eastbound on-ramp to Honolulu from Farrington Highway

Other traffic measures:

H-1 westbound lanes will start to narrow near the Kaimakani Street overpass, and lead motorists off the freeway at Exit 10 to Pearl City/Waimalu.

H-1 eastbound lanes will narrow starting at the Aiki Street overpass and take motorists to Exit 8 to Mililani/Wahiawa.

On the H-2 Freeway, lane narrowing will start southbound from the Ka Uka Boulevard overpass and lead motorists to Exit 1B to Waianae.

Drivers are urged to slow down when passing the work zones.