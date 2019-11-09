Weekend lane closures planned for H1, Pali, Kalanianaole and Kamehameha highways, and elsewhere on Oahu

The Hawaii Department of Transportation released plans for lane closures. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for deck repairs.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Kunia Road and Kualakai Parkway on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street lighting work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND WORK)

Intermittent traffic control on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between West Hind Drive and Kaa Street on Saturday, Nov. 9, through Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., for filming work.

2) HAWAII KAI (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) in the westbound direction between Hawaii Kai Drive and Moomuku Place on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for ADA installations.

3) WAIMANALO (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Makapuu Lighthouse Road and Huli Street on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree trimming.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane and sidewalk closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Acacia Road and Lehua Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the eastbound direction between Hekaha Street and Kanuku Street on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

3) WAIKANE (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaimalolo Place and Waikane Valley Road on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road improvements.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY CLOSURE) Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway for slope stabilization. Access to the Pali Highway is as follows:

Kailua-bound direction

Access is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Honolulu-bound direction

Access is available on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Access is available continuously in both directions from 5 a.m. on Saturday through 8 p.m. on Sunday.

2) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Nuuanu Pali Drive and the Pali Tunnel on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KEAHUMOA PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI (24/7 ADJUSTMENT)

Shoulder lane closure on Keahumoa Parkway westbound between Kualakai Parkway and Maunakapu Street 24 hours a day, seven days a week for rail work. One or two lanes in both directions may be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— KALIHI STREET (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalihi Street (Route 63) in both directions between Dillingham Boulevard and King Street on Friday night, Nov. 8, through Friday night, Nov. 15, for the Kalihi Street Resurfacing project. Sidewalk closures and detours will be in place at various locations throughout Kalihi Street, from Dillingham Boulevard to Ashford Street during the weekend work. Closure details are as follows:

Night work:

Lane will be closed on Friday night, Nov. 8, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Lane will be closed on Monday night, Nov. 11, through Friday morning, Nov. 15, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly.

Day work: