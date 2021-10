WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is responding to an 8-inch water main break in the area near 86-215 Kawili St. in Waianae.

The road is closed in the area.

BWS reports About 18 customers are impacted.

Water sources will be in the area for customers who don’t have water.